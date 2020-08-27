Lorain Police issue warning after 16-year-old girl goes missing: ’Anybody who hides Amari or prevents her from being found is committing a crime’

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police have issued a missing child alert for Amari Jones, age 16.
Jones left her home in south Lorain on Aug. 24, and her family believes she may be somewhere in the area of East 33rd Street, between Broadway and Elyria avenues.
Police warn that anyone who hides Jones, or prevents her from being found, is committing a crime.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective John Dougherty at 440-204-2105.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Jones is 5-feet-2-inches-tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
