Man fatally shot by unknown gunman while in parked car in driveway, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Wednesday night on the city’s East side.
Police responded to Earle Avenue near Lakeview Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The 28-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and legs, laying face down in the driveway with his father attending to him.
Paramedics took the male victim to University Hospitals where he died from the gunshot wounds.
While investigating, homicide detectives learned that the victim was seated inside his car in the driveway when he was shot by an unknown male suspect who approached and started firing into the vehicle.
No arrests have been made, according to Cleveland police.
Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting can call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.
