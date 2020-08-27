Mayfield City Schools: Girls soccer player tests positive for COVID-19, season suspended

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield High School announced Thursday morning that a female soccer player tested positive for COVID-19.
Junior Varsity and Varsity Soccer are suspended, according to the announcement.
Mayfield athletics also has positive COVID-19 results from eight volleyball players and two football players.
All three sports are suspended until further notice.
Mayfield Schools Superintendent Keith Kelly said the girl tested positive on the nasal diagnostic test.
Mayfield City Schools also has two teachers currently in quarantine, but neither are showing symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.