2 men charged with trying to abduct North Ridgeville-area realtor appear in court

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men charged with multiple crimes in connection to an attempted abduction of a realtor in North Ridgeville are expected in court on Thursday morning.
The initial appearances for 45-year-old David Helton, of Vermilion, and 37-year-old Michael Evans, of Henrietta Township, are set for 9 a.m. from Elyria Municipal Court.
Investigators say Helton and Evans attempted to abduct a 54-year-old real estate agent while she waited to show a North Ridgeville home.
According to North Ridgeville detectives, the men asked the female victim for a business card.
When she tried to deliver her card to them, the suspects allegedly tried pulling the realtor into their car while yelling, “Get her in here!” and “Let’s go!”
The woman was eventually able to escape with only a cut and bruises. She locked herself inside her own car while she called police.
Both men were arrested on Wednesday and face charges that include abduction and assault, according to police.
