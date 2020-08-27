$1 million bond for Cleveland man accused of shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in her stomach, killing her unborn baby girl, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Arnell Johnson, 21, is charged with aggravated murder for the July 30 drive-by shooting.
Cleveland police said the 19-year-old mom was sitting in a car on East 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. when at least 21 rounds were fired into her vehicle.
Dwayne Walker, 34, and Timothy Evans, 19, were arrested shortly after the shooting, but Johnson remained on the loose until Tuesday when he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals.
Johnson is now being held on a $1 million bond.
The 19-year-old woman survived her injuries.
