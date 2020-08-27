Myles Garrett: “It’s different this time”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last night, as NBA players were boycotting their playoff games, the Browns were watching.
Jarvis Landry tweeted out a salute.
Today, the Browns made their statement, cutting short practice to brainstorm on how to better help their community.
“Look around the sports world, what people are doing, standing in solidarity,” Myles Garrett said. “We want to have a unified message.
“It’s a privilege as athletes to play in front of millions and have this platform,” Garrett said. “But I believe it’s our responsibility to go out there and do our best, and when I say ‘do our best’, I mean take care of our community.”
Earlier in the day, the Browns had announced a partnership with the Indians and Cavs, a ‘Call to Action’ on community initiatives.
“This organization is about this,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We want to be pillars in this community, and make sure the city knows we have their back.”
Garrett has also stepped up with a specific plan of his own.
“I’ve brought forth the idea of a petition for criminalizing hate speech,” Garrett said. “I don’t believe it should be said, in forms ... whether it’s on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or openly in the streets and marched and paraded. It shouldn’t be like that.”
Asked why this unified stand will help effect long-term change, Garrett said “It’s different this time ... It can’t be ignored.”
