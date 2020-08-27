Ohio police: 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister with mother’s gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police are investigating a case involving a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister.
Special investigators from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the incident at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police say the mother was putting her other children to sleep when the 4-year-old boy found his mother’s gun and fired it accidentally, grazing his 2-year-old sister.
The mother told police that she thought the firearm was not loaded.
The 2-year-old girl suffered a minor injury, according to police.
Columbus investigators have not said if the mother will face any criminal charges.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.