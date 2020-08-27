Ohio police: 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister with mother’s gun

Ohio police: 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister with mother’s gun
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Chris Anderson | August 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 12:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police are investigating a case involving a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister.

Special investigators from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the incident at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the mother was putting her other children to sleep when the 4-year-old boy found his mother’s gun and fired it accidentally, grazing his 2-year-old sister.

The mother told police that she thought the firearm was not loaded.

The 2-year-old girl suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Columbus investigators have not said if the mother will face any criminal charges.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.