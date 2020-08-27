Ohio schools will be required to inform public about COVID-19 cases in students, faculty members

By Chris Anderson | August 27, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 2:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing detailing how schools will report COVID-19 cases in students and teachers to the community.

32 new deaths, an additional 1,244 COVID-19 cases

Schools will be required relay information about any positive COVID-19 cases in a student or faculty member to the community, whether by press release or online, under the governor’s order.

“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” the governor said.

“Just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong,” Gov. DeWine added. “The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.”

Additionally, schools will have to inform the local health departments within 48 hours of receiving information about an infection.

