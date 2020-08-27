4 police departments investigating former Northeast Ohio dance instructor for sexually assaulting students and sending nude photos to underage girls

“At the time I was completely shocked. I really didn’t know what to think because this was a superior in my life, somebody who I really looked up to as well but at the same time I didn’t wanna say anything about it because, like I said, everyone cherished this man, put him on a pedestal almost. I didn’t wanna get him in trouble first of all, and you know I was honestly embarrassed because it’s like here’s this almost 30-year-old man sending a 15-year-old nude photographs of himself.”