Richfield police officer arrested for 2nd OVI, suspended from the police force

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richfield police officer has been suspended from the police force after being arrested for OVI on Wednesday, said Richfield Police Chief Michael Swanson.
According to Swanson, Officer John Hetzel was off-duty when he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running car in a Richfield parking lot.
Police and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.
Troopers said Hetzel refused to take any blood alcohol tests and a loaded gun was found inside the car.
Swanson said besides the legal proceedings, Hetzel will also undergo a Richfield police administrative review.
In 2018, Hetzel was found guilty in connection with an impaired driving incident, but was cleared for duty by a drug and alcohol-certified medical expert, said Swanson.
