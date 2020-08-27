State audit determines Cleveland City official was receiving illegal payments from RTA; calls for her to return the nearly $60,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new audit uncovers that a Cleveland city employee had been receiving illegal compensation from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority for years.
The state of Ohio is now calling for Cleveland’s Chief of Government Affairs Valarie McCall to pay back the nearly $60,000.
“This is an extraordinarily large amount of taxpayer dollars that the Authority should have had a better handle on,” said Auditor Keith Faber. “I trust the management and the Board will be more diligent to avoid these inappropriate fiscal missteps in the future.”
The auditor’s office released the 2018-2019 Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (Cuyahoga County) financial audit Thursday.
The auditor’s office released the following statement on its findings:
The audit also mentions money stolen by the RTA board president over more than 20 years.
He was sentenced to a year of probation in January and ordered to pay 132 thousand dollars in restitution to RTA.
When we reached out to the city of Cleveland, asking whether McCall intends to give the money back, a spokesperson referred us to her lawyer.
We called attorney John Pinney, but have not heard back at this hour.
