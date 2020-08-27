Sunflowers bloom at Avon Field of Hope

Maria's Field of Hope is named after Maria McNamara, who died of brain cancer at seven years old.

The free attraction is open seven days a week, but donations are accepted. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Avery Williams | August 27, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 6:27 AM

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Countless beautiful sunflowers are blooming at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon.

According to their website, nearly 1 million sunflower seeds were planted!

Maria’s Gift Shop plans to open this weekend, according to the Maria’s Field of Hope Facebook page.

The sunflower field is inspired by Maria McNamara. In 2007, McNamara lost her battle with a terminal glioma.

Prayers from Maria Children’s Cancer Foundation has raised over $6 million for research into ending child brain cancer.

The free attraction is open seven days a week, but donations are accepted.

