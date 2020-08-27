East Cleveland officers shoot man they say drove stolen car, waived gun

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police officers shot a man early Thursday morning after he reportedly ran from a stolen car following a police chase.
Police said three men were in a stolen car around 12:30 a.m. when uniformed officers began following them.
At E. 105th and South Boulevard, the men ditched the car and ran, according to an East Cleveland release.
Police said the driver raised a gun as he exited the car.
He was shot and taken to University Hospitals.
The identity and condition of the driver are not known.
Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
Return to 19 News for updates.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the officers were not in uniform. This was incorrect. 19 News regrets this error.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.