‘We stand in solidarity’: Cleveland Cavaliers react to NBA players’ boycott of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, NBA players from around the league, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, chose to boycott the scheduled games in protest against racial injustice in the country following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Now, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, and the Clippers are reportedly ready to opt out of the rest of the 2020 NBA playoff games.
As a team, the Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement in solidarity with the players’ decision to focus on social issues rather than taking to the basketball court.
Individually, players, including team leaders Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff, also weighed in on the effort.
NBA players, coaches, and team owners are expected to continue the discussion on Thursday on whether the season should continue or be permanently halted.
