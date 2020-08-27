18-year-old man, teen boy arrested for breaking into cars in Brooklyn area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took two suspects into custody for allegedly stealing items from unlocked cars in the Brooklyn area.
Charles Brown, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both arrested on August 23 in a Memphis Avenue parking lot.
Investigators say the two male suspects were entering unlocked cars and removing valuables from inside the vehicles near Memphis Avenue and Roadoan Road.
The items that were taken were recovered, according to the police department.
“Once again, please keep your vehicles locked and do not leave any valuables in the car, whether that be money, credit cards, electronics, etc. And definitely do not leave a spare key in your vehicle,” Brooklyn police shared on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.