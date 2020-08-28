Akron police and U.S. Marshals arrest alleged bank robber

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is under arrest, accused of robbing a bank in Akron last month.
U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested George Lind, 54, on Thursday.
According to Akron police, Lind robbed the Huntington Bank on West Market Street on July 7.
Police said Lind entered the bank around 10:30 a.m wearing a mask.
He showed tellers a note indicating he had a gun, but none was seen, police said.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, police said Lind fled on foot.
Lind is now charged with aggravated robbery.
