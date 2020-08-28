Akron Public Schools officials holding special meeting to discuss fall sports

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A special Akron Public Schools Board of Education meeting is planned for Monday evening to discuss bringing back fall sports.
Earlier this month, board members suspended all sports, practice and extracurriculars until Oct. 1.
On July 27, board members voted to have all 21,000 Akron Public School students begin the virtually.
“The 2020-2021 school year will begin with remote learning for our students,” said Superintendent David W. James in a prepared statement following Monday night’s board meeting. “We have studied and researched. We have followed guidance from all of the experts locally, regionally, statewide and nationally. We have also met with and discussed plans with other Ohio schools large and small. It is our belief this is the best way to begin; the safest way for the greatest number of students and staff.”
Parents, students and athletes held a protest outside the Board of Education on Aug. 13.
There are a total of 45 schools in the system.
