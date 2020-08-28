Attempted dog-napping at Crocker Park after man wielding machete cuts leash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police said a 30-year-old man from North Olmsted tried to steal a couple’s dog in Crocker Park Thursday night by threatening them with a machete and cutting the leash.
Luckily, the couple got their dog back safely.
Police said they were notified of this altercation around 9:15 p.m. and headed to the scene.
Westlake police later discovered a machete and a 3-inch folding knife on the man.
He was arrested on preliminary charges of felony aggravated robbery.
One victim told police that the man tried to physically fight him.
Other witnesses told police that the suspect appeared to be on drugs.
Westlake police said the man voluntarily put down his knives, yet he struggled when put in handcuffs.
He was originally taken to the Westlake Jail but was later transferred to the Cuyahoga County Correction Center.
His bound is set at $100,000.
No human or canine injuries were reported.
