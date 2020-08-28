Cleveland leaders make final push to get residents counted for the 2020 census

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city councilman has spearheaded an effort to make sure as many people as possible complete the census form, a critical step in community funding.
“Think about the next ten years and the impact that would have when we bring millions of dollars into our communities,” said Ward 12 Councilman Anthony Brancatelli. “More importantly, that we recognize the strength of our core urban neighborhoods.”
He, along with University Settlement in Slavic Village, hosted a community outreach day on Friday, setting up five locations where residents could register to vote and complete the census forms.
It’s part of a broader push in urban areas, particularly in predominantly Black communities, to provide as many resources as possible.
According to The Center for Community Solutions, the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood has a population of 21,492.
The majority, 51 percent, of the population is Black.
According to a study of the 2010 census, conducted by the Center for Urban Research at the City University of New York Graduate Center, “neighborhoods where a high share of the population is Black tend to have below-average shares of households that have mailed back their census forms.”
“The people who really need help are the ones not really getting the help,” said Tanisha Haney of Cleveland.
She had not yet filled out the census form but was able to do so with the help of today’s canvassers.
Her aunt, who previously filled out the forms, said she recognizes the importance of participating.
“They need to know how many people are in each home so we can get funded for all the stuff we need to be funded for,” said Angellet Woody.
The deadline to respond to the Census is Sept. 30.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.