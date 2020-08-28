Cleveland Marathon registration open for 2021 race weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Runners on your mark, get set, register!
After the 2020 Cleveland Marathon went virtual due to the coronavirus crisis, plans are in place to have the 2021 race weekend downtown from May 15-16.
Registration for the 44th running of Cleveland’s premier race opened on Wednesday as “the marathon continues to work with city and state departments of health, as well as our medical partner, University Hospitals, to protect the safety of all participants in 2021.”
Those who register before Sept. 6 will receive the early-bird pricing.
“We converted to a virtual race in 2020 to protect the health and safety of our runners,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Cleveland Marathon. “It was fun to see runners pursuing their passion and connecting virtually when we could not gather as a group. However, we look forward to welcoming our runners and volunteers back downtown in 2021 and gathering together safely.”
Runners who registered for the 2020 race had the choice of participating virtually or defer to apply their registration fee to the 2021 or 2022 marathon.
“I appreciate the Cleveland Marathon giving us the opportunity to still participate in the 2020 race online,” said Allison Szedlock, who has participated in the marathon for four years. “I enjoyed connecting with other runners through social media and will continue to do so, but nothing beats the rush of race day in person.”
The race weekend hosts approximately 10,000 runners and contributes $15 million in economic impact to the city.
The Cleveland Marathon also prides itself on its “long-standing commitment to the charitable community and has provided an extremely profitable avenue for non-profit organizations to raise millions of dollars throughout its long history.”
Here is the schedule of events:
Saturday, May 15, 2021
7:30 a.m.
5K and 10K that starts and finishes at Superior Ave. and W. 3rd St., just west of Public Square in downtown Cleveland
11 a.m.
Kids’ Run at Public Square
Sunday, May 16, 2021
7 a.m.
Half and Full Marathon that starts on Ontario St. at the northwest corner of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (formerly Quicken Loans Arena) and finishing at Superior Ave. and W. 3rd St., just west of Public Square in downtown Cleveland
Challenge Series
The Cleveland Marathon offers four Challenge Series levels, providing options for runners and walkers who wish to challenge themselves with two events over a two-day period. The Challenge Series offers the following combinations and levels of difficulty:
• 10K and Full Marathon
• 10K and Half Marathon
• 5K and Full Marathon
• 5K and Half Marathon
“I participated in the Challenge Series in 2020, and it was a great way to push myself and my training even further,” said Stephanie Lesco Teppner, who has been a Cleveland Marathon Ambassador for eight years and who has run the marathon or half marathon each year. “My hard work paid off, which was extremely rewarding, and I look forward to participating again this year.”
