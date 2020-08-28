Clevelanders travel to U.S. capital for March on Washington, demand racial justice

The group from Cleveland that traveled to Washington will march in honor of Michael Pipkins who died from a police choke hold in December of 1992. Pipkins was arrested for grand theft of a vehicle. He was held face down in the ground while an officer applied a choke hold. When other officers arrived Pipkins was unconscious, thrown in the back of a police car and then into a holding cell while he was still unconscious. By the time Pipkins was taken to the hospital it was too late. The Cleveland Police Department officer was never charged, even though the coroner ruled the choke hold caused his death.