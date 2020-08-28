4,105 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio, an increase of 29 since Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials announced Friday a total of 4,105 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
And, there are a total of 120,124 COVID-19 cases in the state.
On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said health officials especially see the spread of COVID-19 in the rural counties.
The top five counties with the highest occurrence are: Henry, Mercer, Jackson, Drake and Meigs.
DeWine also announced newly reported cases in schools will be posted every Wednesday at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.
And, DeWine updated the travel advisory on Thursday, taking Florida off the advisory list.
Currently, residents are asked to quarantine for 14 days after returning from Idaho, Texas, Mississippi and South Carolina.
The travel advisory list is updated weekly.
