1 dead, 1 injured after gun, knife fight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were injured in fight Friday just after midnight, and one later died, according to Cleveland police.
Cleveland police said that they responded to the 3000 block of W. 111th Street for a shooting, but instead found a stabbing victim.
The 39-year-old man was found in his bathroom, and EMS gave him aid until he was pronounced dead.
Police learned that the original altercation involved three men.
One man stabbed the deceased, and the other fired shots.
However, one of the suspects, a 32-year-old man, was hit and suffered gunshot wounds to both ankles.
Police said the two suspects fled, and the injured one was later arrested after seeking medical help at a Parma hospital.
The other suspect, 35, is still on the loose.
The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating.
