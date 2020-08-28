Deadly crash: Semi, motorcycle collide in Tuscarawas Township

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a semi truck that failed to yield in Tuscarawas Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Zachary Weaver was pronounced dead on the scene of the Thursday afternoon crash that police said occurred around 4:05 p.m.
He was 27 years old and lived in Dalton, Ohio.
Police said the semi driver, Andrii Rybiev, did not yield when attempting to turn off State Route 127 onto State Route 93, which caused the victim to fly off his motorcycle.
46-year-old Rybiev was not injured, but North Lawrence Fire Department did take him to Aultman Hospital, according to police.
Police said Rybiev is from Glen Cove, New York.
Police said Weaver was not wearing a helmet and had a temporary motorcycle permit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they will continue investigating this crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.