19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms will move through the area this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The big weather story going forward today will be waves of showers and storms moving through the area.
Some storms will be strong to severe.
The main threats with thunderstorms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch may be issued at some point this afternoon, but even if it isn’t, please know where you will go should a Severe Thunderstorm Warning be issued for your location.
Meteorologist Jon Loufman sat down with Dan DeRoos earlier today to discuss this afternoon’s severe weather threat.
Occasional storms, some of which may be strong, will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning.
By midday Saturday, showers and storms will be less numerous, and skies will begin to clear.
I think Saturday afternoon and evening will be quite nice.
Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s.
Unfortunately, it will still be a little stuffy tomorrow, but the humidity will drop in a major way by Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 70s!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.