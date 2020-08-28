Huron County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of K9 due to ’medical condition beyond our control’

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The hearts of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Josh Young are heavy as they mourn the passing of their beloved K9 Joe Joe.
The HCSO announced 9-year-old Joe Joe was put to rest on Thursday “due to a medical condition beyond their control.”
The Sheriff said it was “a hard day” for the department and for Deputy Young, and asked the community to keep them in their thoughts as they miss their four-legged, crime-fighting friend.
