Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds COVID-19 press briefing

REAL-TIME UPDATES:
-Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish asked the public to consider adopting a child, or taking in a foster child on a temporary basis. Budish cited a growing need, as the pandemic continues to put pressure on social services’ ability to address children’s housing situations. To learn more, contact Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.
-Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner, said his staff will continue to conduct testing and contact tracing across the county’s school systems to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
-At least 529 new cases and 30 more deaths were reported in Cuyahoga County this week, and the rate of infection is highest among people 20-39, according to Dr. Heidi Gullett.
-There have been at least 10,689 cases reported, and 1,110 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Watch the Cuyahoga County Board of Health COVID-19 briefing below:
