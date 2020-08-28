1 more RTA employee tests positive for COVID-19, brings total to 33

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another employee at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has tested positive for coronavirus, which brings the total cumulative to 33 employees testing positive to date.
30 employees have fully recovered and have returned to work.
The RTA said the employee is a maintenance supervisor at the Triskett District who first reported symptoms on August 22. The employee’s last day of work was August 21. The employee tested positive on August 26.
Following our standard protocol, work areas, equipment, and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, other staff members who had been in contact with the employee were notified.
