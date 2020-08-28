Northeast Ohio dance instructor speaks out against colleague accused of sexually assaulting former students

“I feel like we need to have more background checks going into especially dance studios,” Wade said. “Then we need to continue to check on our young people because you know they are the most vulnerable people. These girls they thought they were his favorites. They were being shown love and support and they were being put in the front. They were having sleepovers at his house they were doing all these things that were completely inappropriate. So, we as an arts community we need to do better for our young people.”