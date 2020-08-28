Northeast Ohio weather: Storms move out after sunset, more rain Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an eventful afternoon!
We saw widespread rain and thunderstorms today, some of which were severe.
We did not need the storms, but we did need the rain.
This afternoon’s batch of rain will move out by 10:00 PM, and most of the overnight hours will be dry.
I would watch for areas of patchy fog overnight.
Scattered showers and storms will redevelop early tomorrow morning.
By midday Saturday, showers and storms will be less numerous, and skies will begin to clear.
I think Saturday afternoon and evening will be quite nice.
Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s on Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, it will still be a little stuffy tomorrow, but the humidity will drop in a major way by Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 70s!
