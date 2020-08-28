Parma Heights police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver with four warrants for his arrest, led officers on a chase early Friday morning, police said.
Parma Heights police said at 1:53 a.m., an officer saw the driver of a GMC Denali make an improper turn at the intersection of Pearl and York Roads.
The officer pulled over the driver, who initially stopped, but then took off as the officer was approaching the car, police said.
Officers chased the driver into Cleveland, where he crashed into a vehicle at Pearl Road and Denison Avenue.
The driver then drove a short distance further and then fled on foot, police said.
After a short foot chase, the driver was taken into custody.
Police said they also found a loaded gun in the car.
The driver, whose name is not being released, faces a number of charges; including, felony fleeing and eluding.
Police added the person in the car struck by the fleeing suspect was treated at MetroHealth Hospital for a sore wrist.
