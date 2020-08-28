Rewards offered for information on multiple arsons set during Cleveland May 30 riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering multiple $1,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of arson suspects.
ATF agents said all the fires happened during the riots in downtown Cleveland on May 30.
According to the ATF, the images came from security systems and social media.
The below suspects are wanted for the arson at Barrio on Prospect Avenue.
ATF agents are also looking for these suspect from the Dollar General arson.
The PNC Bank on E. 9th Street was also hit.
ATF agents added rioters also targeted The Schofield Hotel on E. 9th Street.
Two separate Shaia’s Parking Kiosks on W. 3rd Street were set on fire.
ATF agents released pictures of both arsons in the parking lot.
There were also government vehicles set on fire on Ontario Street and Lakeside Avenue.
The below suspects are wanted for the Lakeside Avenue arsons, said agents.
Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).
People may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.