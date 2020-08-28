University Heights PD: Another suspect arrested in anti-Semitic graffiti investigation

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been over one month since multiple University Heights’ business were defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti, and University Heights announced Thursday night that a suspect is behind bars.
University Heights police said they believe 20-year-old Gabriel Giovanni Truitt is the man pictured vandalizing the businesses with swastikas and other offensive images.
Two others, a woman and a teenage girl, have also been charged in connection with this investigation.
Bo Briele Truitt, 23, was arrested last week after a search warrant.
A 16-year-old Beachwood girl is also facing charges in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, UHPD said.
Gabriel Truitt was arrested by Mentor Police for a different crime, and that department sent him to University Heights, according to a department Facebook post.
Gabriel Truitt was arrested on preliminary charges of two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, two counts of Criminal Damaging, one count of Inducing Panic and one count of Ethnic Intimidation.
Police said Gabriel Truitt does not yet have a set bond, and he is awaiting the next step in the Solon Jail.
