21-year-old man found dead of suspected homicide, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police found a 21-year-old man dead late Thursday night, and they said they suspect it was a killing.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Montreece L Spain, of Parma.
Police found Spain near the corners of East Boulevard and Superior Avenue just before 10 p.m.
19 News was on the scene.
His cause of death is unknown at this time.
Cleveland police are investigating.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.