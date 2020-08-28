83-year-old Westlake woman scammed out of thousands of dollars, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 83-year-old woman was conned out of money by someone pretending to be her grandson, police said.
Westlake police said on Aug. 26 around 11 a.m, the resident received a call from the fake grandson, who said he was at fault in a bad traffic accident and needed legal help.
A second man, who claimed to be his attorney, also got on the phone and told the woman the grandson needed thousands of dollars to pay the court, or he would be in trouble, police said.
After the woman went to the bank for the money, a man driving a 10-foot U-Haul truck arrived at the home to collect the cash, police said.
The suspects also told the woman she could not tell anyone about the “bond payment” because there was a gag order on the case and she would get into trouble.
Investigators said they are looking at video from the area and talking to other area police departments who have had similar crimes.
