Beach Hazards Statement in effect for multiple counties along Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said.
Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY:
A small craft advisory has been issued nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Avon Point, OH, to Ripley, NY, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said until 4 a.m. Sunday.
To be specific, here are the locations affected by the advisory: Lake Erie nearshore waters from Vermilion to Avon Point, OH, Lake Erie nearshore waters from Avon Point to Willowick, OH, Lake Erie nearshore waters from Willowick to Geneva-on-the-Lake, OH-Lake Erie nearshore waters from Geneva-on-the-Lake to Conneaut, OH, and Lake Erie nearshore waters from Conneaut, OH to Ripley, NY.
West to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A hazardous weather outlook has also been issued. You can read more about that here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.