Cleveland marchers commemorate historic March on Washington and rally for change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Americans across the country are still fighting for the equality Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke about 57 years ago.
Dozens braved the rain on Friday and rallied to commemorate that historic speech and the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.
The group of about 100 people marched from Euclid Avenue to the Cleveland Police District 3 headquarters.
They chanted the names of Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice. As well as names of Black and Brown children and men and women killed or injured in the act of police brutality. These chants are the rallying cry for those who march, in Cleveland and nationwide.
The theme of this march: “Get Your Knees Off My Neck.” references the death of George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis Police officers.
Marlene Leber, of Chardon, said, “If all lives mattered we wouldn’t have to have this movement, and what’s been happening since I was a little girl has never really stopped happening.”
So they march.
They stand as one to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington and Dr. King’s historic “I Have A Dream Speech.” Many say it’s a dream that nearly six decades after the Civil Rights Movement still hasn’t been fully realized.
Marsita Ferguson founded the Lake County Black Lives Matter chapter.
“We want to bring light to all the injustices still going on. Back then we were fighting for freedom, individuals overly policed - and still have that same state going on in the United States today,” Ferguson said. “So we want to make sure we continue to bring demonstrations so they know we want change and demanding change as well as action plans.”
The group said it is not about bashing law enforcement, it is about change to make sure everyone is treated with respect and their rights not violated.
Tracy Jones is the Executive Director of the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland and the the Cleveland march organizer.
She said, “We are still at this crossroads of the recognition that Black Lives Matter, but the acknowledgement that we now need to do something about the issues. that are continuing to plague the community.”
But perhaps a young marcher, just 11-years-old, said it best.
“It should just be a way for everyone to come together no matter what their skin color is, and to not be worried if you’re Black or not,” Abby Weber.
The march was peaceful and representatives with Black Lives Matter tell 19 News they’ll continue to demonstrate and march until they see positive change.
