Demonstrators hold protest in front of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home, demanding justice for Desmond Franklin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Dozens gathered Saturday to demonstrate in front of Mayor Frank Jackson’s house: demanding justice in the shooting death of 22-year-old Desmond Franklin, who was killed by an off-duty Cleveland Police officer, back in April.
Officer Jose Garcia said Franklin threatened to shoot him as they were driving.
Officer Garcia was not hurt during the shooting.
Attorneys representing Franklin’s family told 19 News surveillance video contradicts the officer’s story that he was being threatened.
Demonstrators say they want Garcia fired and arrested.
“Jose Garcia. Badge #2168, I won’t forget what you did to my town. But I am calling for the firing and your arrest. You will serve your time. There’s no way around it,” said one demonstrator.
Officer Garcia was placed on leave pending the investigation.
Since Desmond Franklin’s death, there have been several protests and marches held in his honor.
19 News has reached out to the Mayor’s office for a response BUT we have not heard back yet...
