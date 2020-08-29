East Cleveland police investigating a Friday night shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being shot in the head Friday night, according to East Cleveland police.
Police said he was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after EMS took him to University Hospitals.
Police found the injured man after responding to the 1800 block of Marloes Avenue.
The victim’s identity is not currently known.
East Cleveland police are investigating.
Please contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7643 with any information regarding this shooting.
