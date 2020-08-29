Kent State University warns students of reported sexual assault in residence hall

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University is warning students about a sexual assault that occurred in a residence hall that was reported to Kent State University Police Saturday.
The university said the reported sexual assault occurred ina Centennial Court E residence in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident did not involve unauthorized access to the residence hall. Preliminary investigative efforts are on-going.
The university said the safety of our community is their top priority. Cooperation and engagement of all students, faculty, and staff in campus safety are our best defenses against crime.
The alert was sent to students throughout the university.
Support for sexual assault victims and other resources are available from the Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services or by calling 330-672-8016.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.