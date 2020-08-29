Kent State: Upsetting, hurtful messages do not reflect our values

An aerial photo of the Kent State University campus during fall 2014. The University released a statement on anti-racism Friday. (Source: Bob Christy)
By Avery Williams | August 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 10:59 AM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University released a statement Friday after an offensive message was painted on the KSU rock.

Kent State said the message was specifically hurtful towards members of the Black community.

The statement said this incident redirects their focus and commitment to social justice and the lived experiences of Black people.

Kent State President Todd Diacon formed an anti-racism committee that will be tackling all forms of racism experienced by students, faculty and staff.

Read the full statement below.

Today, we became aware of a message painted on the KSU rock that was offensive and insulting to many, specifically to members of our Black community. Messages that are intended to be upsetting and hurtful are unconstructive and do not reflect our core values as a university. This occurrence further illuminates why Kent State remains focused on social justice and will, in the coming year, pay particular attention to the lived experiences of members of our Black community. Recognizing that all forms of racism are connected and that anti-Blackness is the entrance point to examine the ways in which all systems of oppression are enacted, President Todd Diacon has formed an anti-racism committee whose work will begin with a focus on anti-Black racism. Future initiatives of the task force will explore other forms of racism. The committee will report on the challenges and barriers that students, faculty and staff have faced at the university, paying particular attention to anti-Black racism that has impeded the success of Black students, faculty and staff.
