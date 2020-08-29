Kent State: Upsetting, hurtful messages do not reflect our values

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University released a statement Friday after an offensive message was painted on the KSU rock.
Kent State said the message was specifically hurtful towards members of the Black community.
The statement said this incident redirects their focus and commitment to social justice and the lived experiences of Black people.
Kent State President Todd Diacon formed an anti-racism committee that will be tackling all forms of racism experienced by students, faculty and staff.
Read the full statement below.
