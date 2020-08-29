27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,964 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said those affected in the new cases are under 7 years old to their 80′s.
No new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update with the city.
The city’s health department dashboard has not been updated to reflect the numbers.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers from Saturday below.
