21 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,216 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,126 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 121,340 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
An additional 6,429 cases and 284 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,288 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,952 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.