Ohio AG: 13-year-old missing girl may be in danger, investigation reveals

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Perry Township Police Department investigation into a 13-year-old girl’s disappearance revealed that she may be in danger.
According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Allison Clark was reported missing on Aug. 19 and was last seen around 7 p.m. on Pidgeon Road in Salem.
Clark is 5′4″, weighs 118 pounds, and has red hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and ripped black jeans, and she was carrying a pink backpack.
Please contact Perry Township Police Department at (330) 332-1000 with any tips.
These counties are under an Endangered Missing Child Advisory:
Central & East Lakeshore: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, And Medina Counties. North Central: Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, And Wyandot Counties. Youngstown: Columbiana, Mahoning, And Trumbull Counties. East Central: Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne
This is not an Amber Alert.
