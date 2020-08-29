Man cuts off leash of couple’s dog, tries to steal dog at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A terrifying scene played out at Crocker Park this week.
Police say a man waving with a machete threatened a couple and tried to steal their dog.
According to Westlake police, the man cut the leash of the dog.
In the video provided by Westlake Police you can see him moving towards the freaked out couple while still holding the stolen dog by it’s leash…
Police rushed to the busy shopping center.
You can see on the dash camera officers immediately took control of the scary situation.
Officers eventually arrested the suspect.
Luckily the couple got their dog back safely and no one was hurt.
The man is now facing several charges.
You can read more below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.