Three Ohio bars cited by OIU for breaking COVID-19 regulation

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Three bar and grill restaurants are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations this week.
Pawpurr’s Bar in Athens was not enforcing the social distancing or mask wearing of their customers, according to a release from the Ohio Investigative Unit.
An administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity was issued.
Oddbody’s in Riverside hosted a concert and served customers alcohol past 11 p.m., according to the release.
The Ohio Investigative Unit went to Oddbody’s because Riverside Police Department had previously observed violations there.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.
Doghouse Bar in Sandusky failed to enforce social distancing, according to the release.
Multiple complaints about the bar were called into the Sandusky Police Department, so SPD officers and OIU agents went to check it out.
The release said they couldn’t immediately gain access because of a security system, but once they did they saw about 40 people, many maskless, congregated together.
The release said no COVID-19 safety resources were posted in the bar.
An administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity was issued.
The release said these three cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
