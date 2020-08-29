Wadsworth Police searching for missing endangered 15-year-old girl

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Police say they are searching for Kayla Pamer, 15, and during the investigation it was found she may be endangered based on the circumstances after leaving a residence in the Kenmore area of Akron with an unknown woman.
Pamer is 4′10″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Police said she was last seen in a red Chevrolet Cavalier at 12:30 Saturday afternoon leaving a Saxon Avenue residence. The Cavalier was driven by an unknown woman.
Anyone with information on Kayla’s location is asked to call the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511. Information can also be sent via email at wadsworthpd@wadsworthcity.org or by sending a message through the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wadsworthpd.
