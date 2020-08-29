12-year-old Fairfield County boy missing, endangered

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Endangered Missing Child Advisory was issued for Christian Atkins early Saturday morning after his mother, who recently lost her parental rights in court, reportedly fled with him.
Pickerington Police Department said Christian is a 12-year-old boy, standing 5′2″ tall, weighing 120 pounds and last seen wearing Mario Brothers shirt and black sweatpants.
His shoes were and black, white and orange.
He is considered to be in danger, according to police.
Police said Christian’s mother, Shevann Atkins, had her parental rights suspended in court on Friday.
She is 38 years old, 5′2″ and 165 pounds.
Police said they are likely traveling in a 2018 silver Ford EcoSport with the license plate GJL7075.
Christian and Shevann were last seen Wednesday on Columbus St. in Pickerington, according to police.
Police said this is not an Amber Alert.
