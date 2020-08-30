4 bodies found inside a home in Shaker Heights, police say being investigated as possible murder-suicide

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found four people dead, two adults and two teenagers inside a home.
Officers responded to a call from a family member for a welfare check at a home shortly before 2:30 Sunday afternoon in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road. Upon entering the house, that is where they found four people dead.
A neighbor told our 19 News crew on the scene said this family has only been at this home for one year, as they moved from Hudson. The neighbor also said the kids would check on their cat when she and her husband would go out of town, or go on trips.
Police said there are no additional suspects. There were no signs of forced entry at the house.
