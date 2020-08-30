‘It has to stop:’ Cleveland Browns release statement on police reform, social justice

Larry Ogunjobi walks off the field on Nov. 14, 2019. Ogunjobi, Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry read this statement aloud Sunday on behalf of the Cleveland Browns. (Source: David Richard)
By Avery Williams | August 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 2:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns released a statement Sunday reinforcing the team’s commitment towards racial justice.

“It is very appropriate that we are at home right now. It is also very appropriate that we have our family here with us [in the stands] because this is our Browns family right here,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

”This family has some things that are weighing very heavily on their hearts, and I want our players, who are so mindful and so intentional about their thoughts, to share those with this this city, this community, Northeast Ohio and football world.”

The team highlighted four ways they will promote change:

- Education

- Police Reform and Accountability

- Economic Advancement and Community Support

- Non-Partisan Voter Registration, Education and Turn Out

While we understand and appreciate our unique platform to raise awareness, we believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out and address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence as in the cases of Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, David Dorn, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake and far too many others.
Cleveland Browns

The statement said the Browns are fully supported by ownership.

Read the full statement here.

