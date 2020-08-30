‘It has to stop:’ Cleveland Browns release statement on police reform, social justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns released a statement Sunday reinforcing the team’s commitment towards racial justice.
“It is very appropriate that we are at home right now. It is also very appropriate that we have our family here with us [in the stands] because this is our Browns family right here,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said.
”This family has some things that are weighing very heavily on their hearts, and I want our players, who are so mindful and so intentional about their thoughts, to share those with this this city, this community, Northeast Ohio and football world.”
The team highlighted four ways they will promote change:
- Education
- Police Reform and Accountability
- Economic Advancement and Community Support
- Non-Partisan Voter Registration, Education and Turn Out
The statement said the Browns are fully supported by ownership.
